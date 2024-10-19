Bougainvillea, starring Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Jyothirmayi in key roles, was released this Thursday in theatres. The film was expected to start on a decent note, but it exceeded expectations and opened higher than Malayalam biggies like Bramayugam and ARM. After such a start, a good hold was needed on day 2, and that was seen yesterday at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Amal Neerad, the Mollywood psychological thriller is riding on decent to mixed reviews and mostly favorable word-of-mouth. This word-of-mouth will help the film fetch healthy numbers during the opening weekend and in the long run. As it is made on a controlled budget, the film is expected to come closer to the safe zone by the end of the opening weekend itself.

For those who don’t know, Bougainvillea started off its journey by earning 3.30 crores on day 1. Yesterday, there was an expected drop, and 2.25 crores came in. Yes, the film was expected to stay close to the 3 crore mark, but that didn’t happen. Still, the hold was good on Friday, which has now pushed the overall collection to 5.55 crores net at the Indian box office.

With 5.55 crores in the kitty already, Bougainvillea is on the right path to becoming a success. Reportedly, it is made on a budget of 20 crores. So, if we compare the collection with the budget, the film has already recovered 27.75% of its total cost. By the end of the 4-day extended weekend, the collections are expected to be at 12-13 crores, thus recovering more than half of the cost.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Bougainvillea:

Day 1 – 3.30 crores

Day 2 – 2.25 crores

Total – 5.55 crores

Meanwhile, the Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil starrer is making all the right noise in BookMyShow ratings. As of now, it has a rating of 8 out of 10 and over 5.5K votes.

