Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, ended its third week at the Indian box office on Thursday. After a decent start, the film lacked momentum and currently stands as an underperformer. It’s sad that despite having a fair run, the film might not recover the budget and end up being a failure by a very small margin. Keep reading to know where it exactly stands after spending 21 days in theatres!

Helmed by ’96 fame C Prem Kumar, the Kollywood drama was released in theatres on September 27. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, and word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience has been decent. This positivity helped the film earn a respectable total but is falling short of its target collection.

According to the latest collection update, Meiyazhagan has amassed 33.77 crores net at the Indian box office in 21 days. This seems like a fair number, but when we compare it with a reported budget of 35 crores, the film is still in danger and needs 1.23 crores more to be safe. The difference is small, but it looks like Karthi’s film might miss the game.

The daily collection has come down to 5-6 lakh, and that’s a worrying sign as recovering the budget of 35 crores looks difficult. It all depends on how the film jumps today and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Meiyazhagan has amassed 39.84 crores gross at the Indian box office so far. In overseas, the film is an average affair with just 12 crores gross coming in. Combining the Indian gross and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 51.84 crores gross. The lifetime sum is expected to stay below 53 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

