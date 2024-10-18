The month of September was fruitful for the Marathi film industry as not one but two films turned out to be big successes at the Indian box office. The first was Navra Maza Navsacha 2, which emerged victorious. It was followed by Prasad Oak and Kshitish Date’s Dharmaveer 2. In the opening week, it did a superb business and then became a commercial winner. Now, let’s find out where it stands after spending 21 days in theatres.

Directed by renowned Marathi filmmaker Pravin Tarde, the political biographical drama was released on 27th September. It had the padding of Dharmaveer‘s big theatrical success and critical acclaim. As a result, the latest release initially enjoyed a bumper response despite mixed reviews. However, right after the opening week, the performance slowed down a bit.

As per the latest collection update, Dharmaveer 2 has earned 15.27 crores net at the Indian box office after 21 days. This is a good sum, and the film has emerged as a plus affair. However, considering the grand success of the first installment, expectations were really high for this biggie. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and now, it seems that the film won’t even secure a hit tag.

Reportedly, Dharmaveer 2 is made on a budget of 8 crores. Against this budget, the film has amassed 15.27 crores, which means that it is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 7.27 crores. Calculated further, it equals 90.87% returns. To secure a hit verdict, the film needs a collection of 16 crores net in India, and that won’t happen now as collections have been slowed down to a large extent.

Meanwhile, the first film did a business of 25 crores net at the Indian box office. As compared to it, Dharmaveer 2 earned 38.92% or 39% less collection.

