Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan led Vettaiyan was expected to shatter records at the Indian box office. While it made a thunderous opening, the word-of-mouth gradually took over. It witnessed its first big fall on Monday, and sadly, there’s been no improvement since. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 9.

Vettaiyan arrived in theatres on October 10, 2024. At the Indian box office, it is facing competition from Alia Bhatt’s Jigra and Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Unfortunately, none of the Dussehra films have been performing as expected and are witnessing a downward graph with each passing day of the first week.

Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Trends

As per the early trends flowing in, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer added collections in the range of 2.30-2.45 crores on Friday. It has witnessed a further dip of 26-21% compared to 3.10 earned on day 8. The action drama should have ideally stayed beyond the three crore mark, but the negative reviews have badly impacted it.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Vettaiyan in all languages below:

Day 1 – 32 crores

Day 2 – 24 crores

Day 3 – 27 crores

Day 4 – 23 crores

Day 5 – 5.35 crores

Day 6: 4.41 crores

Day 7: 4.17 crores

Day 8: 3.10 crores

Day 9: 2.30-2.45 crores (estimates)

The overall total after eight days comes to around 125.98-126.13 crores.

May miss the 150 crore mark

There’s been a continuous dip in box office collection, and the situation now looks worrisome. Given the current situation, it looks like Vettaiyan will not even be able to cross the 150 crore mark in its lifetime in India. Hopefully, there will be some boost during the weekend.

More about Vettaiyan

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the action drama is reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores+. The supporting cast features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

