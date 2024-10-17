Ajayante Randam Moshanam, aka ARM, has already emerged as a big success and continues to mint moolah. The film has spent over a month in theatres, and though it has slowed down, it has come closer to climbing another ladder at the Indian box office. In the latest update, the Tovino Thomas starrer crossed 61 crores and is just a few crores away from being Mollywood’s seventh highest-grossing film of all time. But will it happen? Let’s find out!

Directed by Jithin Laal, the Malayalam action-adventure film was released in theatres on September 12. Upon its release, the biggie opened to mostly positive reviews, and even word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience was favorable. As a result, it managed to maintain momentum in the first four weeks.

As per the latest collection update, ARM earned 0.24 crore on its day 35, taking the total sum to 61.29 crores net at the Indian box office. With this, it has come a step closer to surpassing the domestic lifetime of Mohanlal’s Lucifer. For the unversed, Lucifer earned 66 crores at the Indian and is currently the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the Indian box office.

However, with collections coming down to as low as 0.25 crore, ARM’s target of surpassing Lucifer looks impossible. With Bougainvillea releasing in theatres today, the Tovino Thomas starrer has entered the last leg of its theatrical run, and it’ll mostly wrap up below the Mohanlal starrer.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films at the Indian box office:

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 142 crores 2018 (2023) – 93 crores The Goat Life (2024) – 85.24 crores Aavesham (2024) – 85.16 crores Pulimurugan (2016) – 76.67 crores Premalu (2024) – 76.10 crores Lucifer (2019) – 66 crores ARM (2024) – 61.29 crores Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil (2024) – 47.83 crores RDX: Robert Dony Xavier (2023) – 47.45 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Martin Box Office Collection Day 6: Drops By 38% On Wednesday, Falls Below The 1 Crore Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News