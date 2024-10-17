The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has not been performing up to expectations at the box office. Even though the film fared better than its box office nemesis, Jigra, it still needs to witness an upward graph regarding its collections. On its sixth day, the movie saw a further dip in the collections, which caused trouble for it. Take a look at the film’s six-day box office collections.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Day 6

The comedy flick earned 1.87 crore on its sixth day, an even further decline from its fifth-day collections, which were 2.15 crore. The total India net collections of the movie now comes to 25.59 crore. Going below the 2 crore mark is bad news for the Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer. The movie must buckle up with the collections to enter the 30 crore milestone.

Here Is The Daily Breakdown Of The Film In Five Days At The Box Office!

Day 1: 5.71 crore

Day 2: 7.06 crore

Day 3: 6.40 crore

Day 4: 2.40 crore

Day 5: 2.15 crore

Day 6: 1.87 crore

Total: 25.59 crore

The movie has also opened to mixed reviews. The negative word of mouth is also not working well for the the Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer. It will be interesting to see whether the movie will be able to improve with its collections.

About The Movie

Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, and Archana Puran Singh in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Raaj Shandilya. The plot revolves around a newly married couple losing a video recording of their first night.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts for Hindi films released in 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Terrifier 3 Box Office (North America): Surpasses Run Of Films Led By Scarlett Johansson, Henry Cavill & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News