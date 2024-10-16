The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video witnessed a slight drop in its Tuesday collections but seems steady at the lower levels. Even though the film performs slightly better than its box office nemesis, Jigra, it still needs to meet the expectations. The film is still underperforming and needs a collection boost to reach the 30 crore milestone.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Day 5

The movie earned 2.15 crore on its fifth day, a drop from its fourth-day collections of 2.40 crore. The total collection of the Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer is now 23.72 crore. The movie needs a stable upward graph in the collections to reach the 30 crore mark.

Here Is The Daily Breakdown Of The Film In Five Days At The Box Office!

Day 1: 5.71 crore

Day 2: 7.06 crore

Day 3: 6.40 crore

Day 4: 2.40 crore

Day 5: 2.15 crore

Total: 23.72 crore

Expectations were rife from the box office numbers of the Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer because the trailer gave an entertaining vibe to the fans. However, the movie has failed to meet the expectations regarding its box office performance. The slightly negative word of mouth also does not help boost the numbers.

About The Movie

Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also stars Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, and Archana Puran Singh in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Raaj Shandilya. The plot revolves around a newly married couple whose lives turn upside down when a video recording of their first night goes missing.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

