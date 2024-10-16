The Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan had a promising start at the Tamil box office, but the movie is slowing down. The film opened to a mixed response from the audience, but contrary to expectations, it showed a lackluster pace at the box office. Take a look at its box office performance on its 6th day.

Vettaiyan Box Office Day 6

The movie’s day-wise collections witnessed a drop on Tuesday (October 15). The film earned 4.41 crore on its 6th day, a significant drop from its Monday collection, which had garnered 6 crore. The India net collection of the movie now comes to 116.41 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 137.36 crore. The film has earned 70 crore from its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 207.36 crore. If the film continues to move at a snail’s pace like this, it might struggle to reach the 300 crore milestone.

Vettaiyan Becomes The 2nd Tamil Film To Enter The 200 Crore Milestone In 2024

The Rajinikanth starrer has become the second Tamil movie to enter the 200-crore club in 2024. The first is the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, The Greatest Of All Time. However, given the downward graph in the box office collection, the movie might not hit the 300 crore milestone. Unless a miraculous word of mouth leads to the collections showing some improvement.

About The Movie

Apart from Rajinikanth, Vettaiyan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Durshala Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, and Ritika Singh in the lead roles. It has been directed by TJ Gnanavel. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The plot revolves around a police officer who believes in encounters when it comes to cold-blooded criminals. However, his life goes upside down when he realizes that he might have killed an innocent while delivering justice.

