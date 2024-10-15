Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan led Vettaiyan is gradually slowing down at the box office. The action drama opened to mixed reviews, and the consequences are now visible with its downward graph in collections. There’s been a huge fall on Monday. Scroll below for the worldwide updates after five days.

Vettaiyan was released in theatres on October 10, 2024. There was humungous hype around the film, and the reasons are obvious. Thailava was arriving on the big screens, that too on the occasion of Dussehra. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Unfortunately, it could not live upto the expectations, largely because of its weak storyline.

Domestic Box Office Collection

Vettaiyan made a box office collection of 5.35 crores net in India on Monday. It witnessed a drastic fall of over 70% compared to 23 crores earned on day 4. The total collections in the domestic market now stand at 111.35 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to about 131.39 crores.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

The growth is also slow in the international circuits. On day 5, Vettaiyan has added 4 crores gross to the kitty, taking its overseas total to 69 crores gross. When combined with the Indian total, the worldwide box office collection surge to 200.39 crores gross.

Second Tamil film of 2024 to enter 200 crore club!

After Thalapathy Vijay led The Greatest Of All Time, Vettaiyan is the second Tamil film of 2024 to achieve the 200 crore club. While that is a huge milestone achieved, unfortunately, it may not hit the 300 crore mark, considering the given downward trend.

Only time will tell where this Amitabh Bachchan & Rajinikanth starrer eventually ends in its lifetime.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

