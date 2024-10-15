The Dhruva Sarja starrer Martin witnessed a miserable collection dip on its 4th day. Speculated to be one of the most expensive films in the Kannada film industry with a scale of 100 crore, the movie barely looks like it will even attain the 50 crore target. The negative word of mouth is further working towards its doom. On its fourth day, the film dropped below the 2 crore mark and saw an extremely poor opening week.

Martin Box Office Collection Day 4

On its fourth day, the Dhruva Sarja starrer earned a mere 1.40 crore, the lowest collection of the movie to date. The total collection of the action-thriller flick now stands at 16.4 crore. These numbers are very unsatisfactory, considering the movie’s mammoth scale. Not only is it faring poorly at the box office, but the audience and the critics have slammed the movie brutally. It has become the subject of a troll fest on social media, with Dhruva Sarja’s performance being the sole saving grace.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Martin at the Indian box office:

Day 1 – 6.30 crores

Day 2 – 5.40 crores

Day 3 – 3.30 crores

Day 4 – 1.40 crores

Total – 16.4 crores

If the rumors of the Dhruva Sarja starrer’s 100 crore budget are true, the film is up for a pitiful 83% deficit. It is very unlikely that the movie will be able to recover the same. The ongoing negative word of mouth might also make any possibility of an upward graph in the collections to be difficult.

About The Movie

Apart from Dhruva Sarja, Martin also stars Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Achyuth Kumar, and Nikitin Dheer in prominent roles. It has been directed by AP Arjun. The music has been composed by Mani Sharma and Ravi Basrur.

