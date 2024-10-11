After a long wait, Martin is finally out in theatres across the nation. Starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, the film is one of the most expensive projects in the Kannada film industry, and expectations are sky-high. Majorly backed by Karnataka’s support, the biggie is aiming for a good start at the Indian box office, with its advance booking almost touching the 2 crore mark. Keep reading its day 1 prediction report!

Helmed by AP Arjun, the Kannada action thriller had been in the making for quite some time. Finally, it was released in theatres today, and early reviews are already in. The response from critics has been mixed to decent so far, while from the audience, it has received favorable word-of-mouth. The action quotient and the performance of Dhruva are being appreciated.

In advance booking for day 1, Martin received a decent response as it managed to sell tickets worth 1.85 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) before the first show started. It included a sale of over 74,000 tickets at the Indian box office. As expected, the biggest chunk of business has come from Karnataka, where the film has sold tickets worth 1.72 crores gross out of 1.85 crores gross.

Bengaluru is the best-performing city, with opening day pre-sales of 1.23 crores gross. Martin has managed to secure a show count of over 2,000 across the country.

Going by the advance booking and considering over-the-counter ticket sales, Martin is expected to earn 5-7 crores net at the Indian box office on day 1. There were expectations of a double-digit score, but that’s clearly not happening. Still, it’s a good start, but considering the rumored budget of close to 100 crores, the opening day doesn’t seem to be up to the mark.

Let’s see if positive word-of-mouth turns around the picture or not.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

