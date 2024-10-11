Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra has finally released in theatres. The early reviews are in, and they’re quite polarised. While some are impressed, others are calling it a lackluster. The advance booking collections have also concluded for the opening day. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Jigra is clashing at the box office with Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which has opened to negative reviews. While that may give it the upper hand, there is also Vettaiyan, which has enjoyed fantastic occupancies since its release on October 10, 2024. It is now to be seen which of the three Dussehra releases will triumph at the box office.

Final Advance Booking update for day 1

As per the last update on 12 AM, Jigra has registered advance booking sales of 1.70 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It has witnessed an impressive growth of 203% in the last 24 hours. Around 62,000 tickets have been sold from 4,930 shows across the nation.

Maharashtra is the best-performing market, contributing to 30 lakhs of the total advance booking sales. Delhi (29 lakhs), Karnataka (21 lakhs), and West Bengal (17 lakhs) are among other top-performing states. Only 149 shows are fast-filling at the moment.

More about Jigra

Vasan Bala has directed the action thriller, which is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. It revolves around the tale of a troubled sister who leaves no stone unturned to rescue her brother from prison. The supporting cast features Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Manoj Pahwa, among others.

Jigra was released in theatres on October 11, 2024.

