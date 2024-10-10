Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina are arriving tomorrow to entertain us with their sibling bond in Jigra. The action-thriller has enjoyed decent pre-release hype and will majorly depend on word-of-mouth. As for advance booking sales, Vasan Bala’s directorial shows positive signs with an increased show count. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Jigra marks a solo outing for Alia Bhatt in theatres, almost two years after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). She’s one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. In fact, many hopes are pinned on her shoulder after her back-to-back successful script choices. The subject and lead pairing are fresh, which has aroused a favorable buzz around the film.

Advance Booking Trends at the Box Office

There’s been almost 16X improvement in show count across the nation. The advance booking was commenced in only 251 shows on Wednesday. As of 1 PM today, full-fledged pre-sales have begun from 4,081 screens, almost 16 fold higher.

As per the latest update, Jigra has registered advance booking sales worth 56.11 lakhs gross (excluding blocked seats) on the opening day. It has witnessed a tremendous growth of 1593% compared to 3.25 lakhs from limited shows on the previous day.

There’s one more day to the big release, and the pre-sales are expected to boost in these last 24 hours. Dussehra will surely benefit Alia Bhatt starrer and improve footfalls through spot bookings. Word-of-mouth will majorly decide the opening box office collection.

To battle a two-way clash

Jigra will be battling it against Rajkummar Rao & Tripti Dimri’s Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, a comedy-drama enjoying decent buzz. It will also arrive in theatres tomorrow, i.e., October 11, 2024. Apart from that, Amitabh Bachchan has marked his Tamil debut with Vettaiyan, which was released today to highly favorable reviews. Vasan Bala’s directorial will have to fight it out for maximum footfalls.

