The Greatest Of All Time has witnessed an underwhelming run at the Indian box office. Made on a staggering budget of 400 crores, the film has exceeded the breakeven target but was expected to achieve bigger milestones. There’s good news as Thalapathy Vijay starrer has recorded history in Sri Lanka. Scroll below for the latest update!

The GOAT was a special film because it marks the penultimate outing of Vijay before his full-fledged entry into politics. Not just in India, the advance booking sales were promising even in the international circuits. However, the lukewarm response affected the word-of-mouth, ultimately affecting the box office collection.

The GOAT Box Office (Sri Lanka)

As per the latest box office update, Thalapathy Vijay has become the first and only Indian actor to achieve the LKR 20 crores mark at the Sri Lanka box office. The Greatest Of All Time has gone much beyond it, as it raked in LKR 31 crores gross (INR 8.6 crores).

The GOAT has been declared an all-time blockbuster in the international circuit after the massive milestone it achieved. The box office run in India may not have been upto the mark, but the Thalapathy Vijay mania is viral in the overseas circuit!

The Greatest Of All Time Worldwide Box Office Collection

After 31 days of its run in theatres, here’s a breakdown of The GOAT earnings at the global box office:

India net – 256.52 crores

India gross – 302.69 crores

Overseas gross – 160 crores

Worldwide gross – 462.69 crores

More about The GOAT

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the action thriller also starred Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Abyukta Manikandan in pivotal roles. It was directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

