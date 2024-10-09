Kalki 2898 AD witnessed a glorious run at the Indian box office. Starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles, the epic dystopian sci-fi action drama is the 7th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Nag Ashwin and the makers are now releasing the film in Japan. It looks like Pathaan’s 1069 crores+ earnings are in danger. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Kalki 2898 AD to release in Japan

According to a new report in Variety, Prabhas’ starrer will be released in Japan in early 2025. It will be distributed in Japanese theatres via Twin, headed by Kabata Keizo. The company was previously responsible for releasing RRR, the highest-grossing film in this international circuit.

Apart from Japan, Kalki 2898 AD is also being planned for release in Russia and China. The conversations are ongoing, and the makers may release the dubbed version in the coming months.

Kalki 2898 AD Worldwide Box Office Collection

Released on June 27, 2024, worldwide, Kalki 2898 AD made earnings of 1054.67 crores gross. It is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. That’s not it, Prabhas starrer is also the 7th highest-grossing Indian film globally.

Pathaan in danger?

Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan, holding the 6th spot among the highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office. It made earnings of 1069.85 crores gross. Nag Ashwin’s directorial will only need 15.18 crores gross more in its kitty to surpass that mark. That will be easily achievable with its release in Japan.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Vyjayanthi Movies backed Prabhas’ epic film. It also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The magnum opus was reportedly made on a staggering budget of 800 crores and is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Part 2 is currently in the works, and the anticipation is sky-high.

