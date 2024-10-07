After shining bright in Bollywood all these years, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to mark his debut in the Tamil industry with Vettaiyan. The action drama stars Rajinikanth in the leading role and is only three days from the big release. The ticket sales for BookMyShow for the first two days are higher than The GOAT, Indian 2 and others. Scroll below for all the box office updates!

Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, will be released in theatres on October 10, 2024. The pre-release hype is massive, and the film is expected to create massive milestones in its box office journey. The release coincides with Dusshera, meaning the occupancies will be bumper.

Ticket Sales on BookMyShow

As per the latest box office update, Vettaiyan has sold 1.4 lacs+ tickets for the first two days on the online ticket booking platform BookMyShow. This is the highest-ever for a Tamil film in 2024 so far. In fact, the footfalls are better than Thalapathy Vijay led The GOAT (91,100), Indian 2 (88,000), and Raayan (62,700).

There are three days to go, but Rajinikanth starrer has already taken a considerable lead of 54% compared to The Greatest Of All Time, which has now slipped to the second spot.

Box Office Advance Booking Day 1

The pre-sales are in full swing! Vettaiyan has sold advance booking worth 4.75 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. The countdown has begun and the anticipation is sky-high. As the release day gets closer, the pre-sales will only get better!

More about Vettaiyan

Apart from Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, the action drama also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami. It is backed by Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions.

