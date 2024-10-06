Jr NTR’s Devara has been a successful venture in Hindi, and the film is already making profits. Starring Janhvi Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan, the action biggie helmed by Koratala Siva stands at a total of 53.27 crore at the box office in 9 days, churning out a profit of 13.27 crore already!

Devara Hindi Box Office Day 9

On the 9th day, the second Saturday, October 5, the Telugu film earned 3 crore at the box office, taking a jump of 50% from the previous day, the second Friday, when the film brought an earnings of 2 crore in Hindi.

Devara Worldwide, India & Overseas Collection

After 8 days, the film stands at 354 crore worldwide, with an overseas collection of 72.25 crore. Meanwhile, it stands at 234.10 crore in India after 9 days.

Here is a day-wise breakdown of Devara Hindi at the box office.

Day 1: 7.95 crore

Day 2: 9.50 crore

Day 3: 12.07 crore

Day 4: 4.4 crore

Day 5: 4.8 crore

Day 6: 7.15 crore

Day 7: 2.40 crore

Day 8: 2 crore

Day 9: 3 crore

Total: 53.27 crore

Devara Hindi Budget, Collection & Profit

The hindi version has been mounted on 40 crore budget that has been spent on distribution rights and other costs. With 53.27 crore collection, the film has churned out a profit of 13.27 crore at the box office, registering 33% return on investment. Meanwhile, with the Indian collections, the film is still 66 crore away from recovering its total budget of 300 crore.

Here’s how we calculate the Profit Percentage.

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 52: Huge 80% Jump, Still Needs 135.52 Crore To Become Most Profitable Hindi Film Post COVID – Impossible Target?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News