Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 52: Huge 80% Jump, Still Needs 135.52 Crore To Become Most Profitable Hindi Film Post COVID

Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 has accomplished a glorious 50-day run at the box office, and after the 50 days, the film has taken a jump again at the box office. In 52 days, the total collection of horror comedy stands at 621.68 crore, and it paces fast towards Jawan’s final number of 640.42 crore.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 52

On the 52nd day, Saturday, October 5, 8th Saturday, the horror-comedy yet again took a jump of massive 80% at the box office from the previous day, 8th Friday, day 51 that earned 0.50 crore at 0.50 crore the box office. On the 8th Saturday the film has earned in the range of 0.90 – 1 crore.

The film is expected to touch 2.20 crore on the 8th weekend and would still break many records at the box office. Currently, it is looking forward to another good jump on Sunday as well.

Stree 2 Box Office Budget & Collection

Mounted on a budget of 60 crore, the horror comedy, after 52 days, stands at 621.68 crore, churning out a profit of almost 561 crore and registering a massive 936.13% return on investment. While it definitely is a huge number to boast about, it still needs a mile to go ahead and beat the best!

135.52 Crore Away To Become Most Profitable Film Post COVID!

Currently, the horror comedy needs 135.52 crore more to become the most profitable film in the post-COVID era, beating Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files, which registered 1162% profit at the box office. Stree 2 needs a total collection of 757.20 crore to beat this number.

Stree 2 currently is the third most profitable film in the post-COVID era and needs to earn 648.78 crore to beat Kantara Hindi’s 981% profit and become the second most profitable film post-COVID.

Stree 2 Week 7 Collection

In the seventh week, the film earned a total of 10.04 crore, making it the biggest week 7 collection for a Hindi film.

Check out the week 7 breakdown of the horror-comedy.

7th Friday: 1.09 crore

7th Saturday: 2.20 crore

7th Sunday: 2.75 crore

7th Monday: 0.85 crore

7th Tuesday: 1.05 crore

7th Wednesday: 2.10 crore

Total: 10.04 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Jr NTR Joins Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas & Others By Unleashing The 1000 Crore Milestone In Post-COVID Era!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News