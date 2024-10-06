Joker: Folie à Deux, aka Joker 2, enjoyed massive pre-release hype in India. After the super success of the first film, Todd Phillips’ directorial was expected to make an earth-shattering opening in India. Unfortunately, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer suffered from negative word-of-mouth and is gradually crashing at the box office. Check out the updates for day 3.

The original film, Joker, was released in India in 2019. It registered a strong start of 5.75 crores, becoming a hit with a lifetime collection of 64 crores. It was a billion-dollar affair at the worldwide box office and the highest-grossing R-rated film until 2024, when Deadpool and Wolverine surpassed it. The sequel, Joker 2, was expected to get bigger and better, but critics gave it negative reviews.

Joker: Folie à Deux Box Office Collection Day 3

Joker 2 raked in 5.10 crores on its opening day, which remained lower than the original film’s. The box office collection dipped after Gandhi Jayanti, garnering only 1.40 crores on Thursday. As per the estimates, the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer earned 1.30 crores on day 3.

Ideally, the figures should have improved with higher occupancy during the evening and night shows on Friday, but unfortunately, that did not happen. Joker: Folie à Deux is currently dwindling at the ticket windows, and it will crash soon if there isn’t any improvement during the weekend.

The overall collection after 3 days stands at 7.80 crores net at the Indian box office.

More about Joker: Folie à Deux

The music psychological thriller Joker 2 is loosely based on the DC comic characters. In addition to Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the supporting cast includes Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener.

It is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios in association with Joint Effort.

