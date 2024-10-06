Baiju Bawra Box Office: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Remake Should Deliver 2187.5 Crore To Match Huge Success Of The OG!
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Remake

While the Heeramandi creator wanted to remake the classic, the budget of the film was said to be a massive 350 crore. So, in order to match the success of the original, Bhansali’s film had to earn an unbelievable 2187 crore net collection in India. This was an impossible number to crack. Moreover, owing to budget constraints, the film was said to be shelved.

Bhansali Moves On To Love & War

After shelving Baiju Bawra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has moved on to his next film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal. The film will released on Eid 2026.

