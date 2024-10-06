It was in 2019 that Sanjay Leea Bhansali announced he would remake the iconic classic Baiju Bawra and the film will release on Diwali 2021! It was Bhansali’s ambitious project, and as soon as it was announced, the casting speculations started floating. Right from Ranveer Singh VS Ranbir Kapoor to play Baiju Bawra to Ajay Devgn playing Tansen, speculations kept happening.
However, recently, reports started floating that the magnum opus that originally starred Bharat Bhushan in the lead might have been shelved for various reasons, one of them being the budget!
Baiju Bawra (1952) Budget & Collection
The classic was directed by Vijay Bhatt, and while the film was made on a controlled budget of 15 – 20 lakh, the exact amount is not known. But is considered in this range or even less. However, it went on to collect 1.25 crore at the box office, emerging as the second highest-grossing film of 1952 after Aan. Baiju Bawra registered a profit of almost 525%.
Trending
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Remake
While the Heeramandi creator wanted to remake the classic, the budget of the film was said to be a massive 350 crore. So, in order to match the success of the original, Bhansali’s film had to earn an unbelievable 2187 crore net collection in India. This was an impossible number to crack. Moreover, owing to budget constraints, the film was said to be shelved.
Bhansali Moves On To Love & War
After shelving Baiju Bawra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has moved on to his next film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal. The film will released on Eid 2026.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2024 here.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Sikandar Box Office Eid Opening Collection: Salman Khan To Feast On Akshay Kumar + Ajay Devgn + Tiger Shroff’s Last 5 Eidi Total
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News