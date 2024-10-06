It was in 2019 that Sanjay Leea Bhansali announced he would remake the iconic classic Baiju Bawra and the film will release on Diwali 2021! It was Bhansali’s ambitious project, and as soon as it was announced, the casting speculations started floating. Right from Ranveer Singh VS Ranbir Kapoor to play Baiju Bawra to Ajay Devgn playing Tansen, speculations kept happening.

However, recently, reports started floating that the magnum opus that originally starred Bharat Bhushan in the lead might have been shelved for various reasons, one of them being the budget!

Baiju Bawra (1952) Budget & Collection

The classic was directed by Vijay Bhatt, and while the film was made on a controlled budget of 15 – 20 lakh, the exact amount is not known. But is considered in this range or even less. However, it went on to collect 1.25 crore at the box office, emerging as the second highest-grossing film of 1952 after Aan. Baiju Bawra registered a profit of almost 525%.