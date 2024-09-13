Eid 2026 Box Office Clash: 'King' Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Battle With Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which was initially supposed to be released on Christmas 2025, has now been postponed to March 20, 2026. The date marks a grand Eid box office, but it would not go without a clash! Reports suggest that Bhansali’s film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal might have to face a massive clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s King!

Eid 2026 Box Office – King VS Love & War!

Reports claim that SRK is planning Suhana Khan‘s theatrical debut on a huge scale, and the film directed by Sujoy Ghosh, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan in the negative lead, is targeting Eid 2026 as its release date. The same date, that has been locked by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next!

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has been locking horns with Bhansali. It would be their third box office battle after Om Shanti Om VS Saawariya and Bajirao Mastani VS Dilwale! While SRK won the former battle, he lost the latter!

As Shah Rukh Khan & Ranbir Kapoor might lock horns at the box office on Eid 2026 with their newfound box office stardom with Jawan & Animal, respectively, we have three strong reasons that indicate that if the two films clash, SRK might be at the losing end!

Bhansali’s Stellar Ensemble!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has cracked a blockbuster code with his ensemble in Love & War. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal – the combination screams of a blockbuster. And what better than a love triangle with RK playing grey shades? Nothing seems to go wrong with this film!

King’s Lukewarm Response Already!

Earlier, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan would only play a supporting role in Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut. However, there was not much visible excitement for the project and SRK entered the film for a full-fledged role to make sure that her princess has a thunderous arrival. Still there has not been much excitement for the project still! Moreover, locking horns against the trio of Ranbir-Alia & Vicky seems very dicey and tricky!

The Box Office History!

When Shah Rukh Khan locked horns with Sanjay Leela Bhansali last time, it was Bajirao Mastani who fared well at the box office while Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale tanked. Bhansali never seem to go wrong with his box office status and Love & War on Eid 2026 might solidify the stature further, leaving Sujoy Ghosh struggling with King.

However, it would be a miracle of sorts if both films sail on Eid 2026, bringing one of the biggest Eid collections to the box office!

