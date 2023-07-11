Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya’ and so did Deepika Padukone alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om. Despite releasing on the same date, November 9, 2007, Om Shanti Om was a raging hit while SLB directorial was doomed at the box office. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about when Farah Khan blamed his lead, her SRK, and actor-director SLB’s ego clashes that stopped OSO from becoming the first Bollywood movie to earn 100 crores.

For the unversed, SRK and DP led had made a lifetime collection of around Rs 83 crore. An old interview of Farah has resurfaced on the web, and there’s she blamed the male ego clashes that didn’t let OSO become the first Bollywood 100 crore film. Scroll down for detail.

When Farah Khan was asked what went wrong, she told Anupama Chopra, “Because everybody wanted to some on the same date. It’s always the ego problem. You live and learn. That was the first time my movie was clashing with somebody, and Shah Rukh Khan was very gungho, and Sanjay was also very gungho. It just became really bad. I feel so bad, if they had not released with us, we would have been the first movie in the history of Bollywood to earn Rs 100 crore. We stopped short at Rs 83 crore or something, and it was a record that we set 10 years back. That 13 crore was what Sawariyaa made.”

Check out the video below:

Reacting to Farah Khan’s claim, a Reddit user wrote, “I still remember this highly anticipated clash. Me and my slb fan mother thought that swaraiya would absolutely destroy OSO because the music and clips from Sawariya were looking much better than that from OSO. We were really surprised when Saawariya bombed. Oso is my favourite mindless movie to watch now. It’s like a silly little tribute to Bollywood.”

While another said, “They couldn’t make it 100 Cr no matter how good their product was. She should accept this and move on. I think Ghajini was the first 100 Cr movie if I’m not wrong.”

“Her disappointment for not earning that 13cr is bigger than OSO earned 83cr. Reminds me of those topper girls,” read another comment.

Another Reddit user wrote, “The film put DP miles ahead of Sonam, a nepo babe with an accent, having good karma to be born as her father’s daughter. No wonder Sonam can’t let go of the grudge after all these years.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Farah Khan’s claim? Do let us know.

