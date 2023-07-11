Veteran actor Vinod Khanna was one of the leading actors in Bollywood. He was one of the highest-paid stars of his time, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. He was loved by millions for his dashing looks, charms and charismatic personality.

Vinod died on April 27, 2017, after battling cancer for years. He was a bold actor who never shied away from talking about his views on s*x before walking away from the film industry to explore spirituality with Osho. Scroll down to know more about his view.

Vinod Khanna, who was younger then, can be seen smoking a cigarette and talking about s*x in an old video that the Instagram account Bollywoodirect shared. The later actor was upfront and sincere when saying he “needs it”, just like everyone else. In the video, the actor says, “Well, I was a bachelor, and I am no saint as far as women are concerned. I need s*x as much as anybody else does. Without women, we won’t be here, without s*x, we won’t be here, so why should anybody object to my being with women.”

Before following his love of film, Vinod Khanna earned a degree in commerce from Mumbai’s Sydenham College. The late actor entertained audiences on the big screen for a long time.

Despite having a reputation for being the most handsome man in Bollywood, Vinod really started out in films as a villain. With Sunil Dutt’s Man Ka Meet, Vinod made his acting debut in 1968, and critics praised his performance. In the years that followed, Vinod Khanna’s portrayal of dacoit Jabbar Singh in Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971) brought him widespread fame. Vinod Khanna went on to play the lead role in a number of popular films later in his career, including Amar Akbar Anthony, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and The Burning Train, to mention a few.

