Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured love story is as old as time in Bollywood. While the Queen actress never misses an opportunity to take digs at her alleged ex-boyfriend, Hrithik never reacts to anything related to her. Today, we bring you a throwback to when the Krrish actor got apparently upset with Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and Salman Khan after they chose Kangana’s side after her viral ‘silly ex’ remark. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In 2016, Hrithik filed a complaint against Kangana for mentally harassing him and the actress was served with a notice soon after. Their altercation began in 2013 when the alleged couple was filming their film ‘Krrish 3’, and during one of her interviews, she called Roshan her ‘silly ex’, which for obvious reasons didn’t go well with the actor who sent her a notice over it.

In an interview with PTI back then, Kangana Ranaut said, “All my girls are just amazing. We are so thick. We don’t discuss our personal lives like nobody ever questioned me, ‘What happened?’, but all I get is calls, lots of love and concern. Everybody has called me and asked me whether it’s Priyanka, Vidya or Sonam. A lot of men have responded too…”

Post her statement went viral, the reports suggested that Hrithik Roshan was allegedly upset with Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Vidya Balan for choosing Kangana Ranaut’s side in the legal battle.

In fact, his cold war with Salman led to him not sharing the stage with Daisy Shah during the IIFA ceremony, if the reports are to be believed.

What are your thoughts on Hrithik Roshan being pissed with his colleagues in the industry over choosing to take Kangana Ranaut’s side amid his legal battle with her? Tell us in the space below.

