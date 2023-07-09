Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan, two highly accomplished and popular actors in Bollywood. They have worked together in films like including “Don” (2006) and “Don 2” (2011). Their on-screen chemistry and performances have been widely appreciated by audiences.

Apart from their on-screen, King Khan and Priyanka were as thick as thieves, and the entire industry knew it. While PC had admitted being always in awe of SRK, the actor always considered her close to his heart. However, their friendship didn’t go well with the industry peeps and the superstar’s wife, Gauri Khan.

Now a video is going viral on Reddit, where Priyanka Chopra was asked about why, unlike Shah Rukh Khan, she wants to make it Hollywood. Her answer to the question made some netizens claim that she is calling the superstar arrogant. Scroll down to know more.

Priyanka Chopra was asked, “So many actors have come, Hollywood just waste them. Like Shah Rukh Khan says, why should I go there, I am comfortable here. How are you able to make it?” To which she replied, “Comfortable is boring to me. I’m not arrogant, I’m self assured. I know when I walk onto a set. I know what I am doing. I don’t need validation of executives. I’m willing to walk in with my showreel and show people the work that I’ve done. I’m willing to take auditions. I’m willing to do the work. I don’t carry the baggage of my success in another country, when I walk into another country. I don’t have an arrogant nature like that. I don’t have an ego that operates before my job. I’m very professional, my father was in the military. He taught me the value of discipline. He taught me the value of not taking for granted what you have been given. I feel very, very blessed everyday for the life that I have been able to build, and I know I have worked hard every single day, put my head down, you know dodged bullets, and just focused on my job.”

As the video went viral on Reddit, some users allege that she is calling the superstar arrogant. A netizen wrote, “She sounds unprepared here, even agitated?! Maybe the mention of SRK threw her off it seems? That’s very unlike her!” Another netizen commented, “I mean, what big has she achieved in Hollywood? Itna Konsa bara teer maar lia? Why won’t SRK be arrogant he’s a global star without even working in Hollywood. She has achieved some success in HW, but she exaggerates it so much jese koi Kate Winslet ban gayi ho.”

A third user wrote, “Bro, its srk, your baggage of success is a duffel bag, SRK carries his in a truck. You go to auditions, biggest directors come to him, asking him to work. You went to Hollywood, he brought it here. If the SRK – Leonardo DiCaprio movie directed by Scorsese would have happened, you wouldn’t be talking this shit.”

However, some netizens even defended Priyanka Chopra in the comments. A user said, “She looks perfectly fine here. She’s said the same thing in countless interviews before that she’s not arrogant and doesn’t have any problem with doing auditions and smaller parts. And she didn’t mention anything about SRK here what are you even talking about? The interviewer just used SRK as a reference point for his question.”

