Let me start this story by telling you a short story, there is an obedient son of a wealthy, family-loving, caring protective, control freak father, who wants to break free and do something independently without using his business tycoon father’s name. Don’t worry, we’ll get to Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sooner than you’ll get bored.

Okay, back to the story, the obedient son meets a bubbly, cute and good girl from a middle-class family and falls head over heels. The boy’s father disapproves of the girl as he is the one who decides, and selects everything for the well-being of his family members. So the girl has to pass a test where the Girl has to live with the boy’s family for a few days (does this remind you of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani yet?) and get approved or the boy marries the bride selected by his father.

The girl’s father doesn’t try to play villain here but leaves things to take their shape as he is confident that the girl will be a misfit in their culture. He wants the best for his family. After this entire fun ride at the end of the movie, the girl gets approved and then the boy faces another hindrance the girl’s strict father asks the boy to spend a few days at their home to get approved for marriage.

After that, the movie ends with the boy being approved and they all lived happily thereafter. This was the story of the Tamil movie Santosh Subramaniam, which seems to have inspired Karan Johar as he comes up with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

I have seen Santosh Subramaniam a couple of times and it was a fun ride with excellent music, acting and a feel-good anytime watch. The film starred Genelia D’Souza (now Deshmukh) and Jayam Ravi in the lead with Prakash Raj and Sayaji Shinde playing the dotting fathers. This 2008 Tamil movie was again a remake of the 2006 Telugu entertainer Bommarillu starring Genelia D’Souza and Siddharth.

So why did I become a Wikipedia here? Yes, the above Plot can be discovered on the Wiki of both movies. And why mention this in the same line as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? By this time this did ring bells in your mind as it did in mine when I watched Karan Johar’s film’s trailer. It was the “Hey wait, I have seen something like this” moment for me.

Not to snatch any of the efforts of Karan Johar who has a possible HIT in his hands. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has both Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the love birds going to exchange homes at the same time and stay at each other’s home to get approval from the parents. The intercultural bonding also reminds us of Alia Bhatt‘s 2014 film 2 States where we see how 2 lovers from different cultures try to marry their families first before getting into a lifelong relationship with each other.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer shows it is going to be a roller-coaster fun ride with Jaya Bachchan trying to play a spoiled sport. Karan Johar’s film must be created at the 10x budget of Santosh Subramaniam and hoping it is worth every penny spent.

I am sure Karan Johar must have left no stone unturned in this magnum opus and pray he is successful in bringing the entire family together to theatres and opening doors again to the ‘Family Cinema’.

