Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’ Satyaprem Ki Katha has captivated audiences worldwide. With its seamless blend of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s sizzling chemistry, soul-stirring music, and a heart-touching pure musical romantic love story, the film has turned out to be a pleasing affair and has crossed the figure of 83 crores at the worldwide box office.

Since its release, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has struck a chord with viewers and has earned great positive word-of-mouth from the audience. The palpable on-screen chemistry between Kartik and Kiara has been a major highlight, garnering immense praise from fans and critics alike. Their performances have resonated deeply with the audience, enhancing the film’s overall impact.

In terms of box office performance, while ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has collected 56.06 crores nett in 9 days in India, the film has crossed 83 crores gross worldwide. The film’s compelling storyline, coupled with the stellar performances and exceptional direction, has helped the film to churn in numbers at ticket windows.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. The film was released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

