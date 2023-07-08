It seems like the trend of romantic comedies is once again flourishing at the Indian box office. Often termed a ‘dead genre’, 2023 has witnessed enough pleasant surprises. Will Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani be another value addition to it? Well, at least for day 1, the Karan Johar directorial has set itself for a good start!

For the unversed, the upcoming romantic comedy, which is scheduled to release on 28th July 2023, marks Karan Johar’s return as a director on the big screen after almost 7 long years. He last helmed Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. So, KJo is once again geared up to touch our heartstrings.

A few days back, the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was unveiled and for many, it looked like Ranveer Singh has returned to his forte of crazy comedy. The actor has added his quirks to his flamboyant persona, making his Rocky lovable. Alia Bhatt, on the other side, charms us with innocence and a pleasant presence. Needless to say, their chemistry is effortlessly appealing.

And then comes the strong supporting cast of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi – everyone adds to the flavourful emotional ride. The film has a typical Karan Johar template, and it’s tempting to say the least. With fun, romance and emotions riding high with a gripping family storyline, RARKPK looks like a true blue romantic-comedy cum family drama that Bollywood has been waiting for a long!

Not a perfect one yet, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s trailer has done its job and has elevated the buzz for the film. Going by the impression it has created, the biggie is expected to open in the range of 12-15 crores at the Indian box office on day 1. So, there’s a strong chance that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s 13.30 crores would be surpassed, making this Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starter Karan Johar’s biggest opener ever.

There are still 20 days to go, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has a chance to get over 15 crores opening as well. Everything from here depends on how the music turns out to be.

