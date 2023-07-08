It was a fair first day for Neeyat as 1.02 crores came in. These are the kind of numbers that were expected for this film which is primarily multiplex oriented and caters to intelligentsia. Hence, a start like this was required to set the base and then expect word of mouth to belong to the kind that pushes the momentum over rest of the weekend.

If one looks at this in perspective, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway had released a few months back and that film too had collected 1.27 crores. It had seen a rather intimate release and then had grown on the basis of word of mouth.

That too was a female centric film and now with Vidya Balan leading the show with Neeyat, expectations are that it grows in a similar manner and register a weekend of over 5 crores at least.

There is no other new release that has arrived alongside, though holdover release Satya Prem Ki Katha is running as well. Moreover, on Wednesday there is Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One which is arriving, and that means Neeyat has to take strides today and tomorrow so that it withstands all the competition that will eventually come its way.

