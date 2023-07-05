Bollywood is a place for kinds of s*xist comments, and we have seen this multiple times. Today, we stumbled upon an old video where Sajid Khan could be seen making fat-shaming comments about Vidya Balan, along with Riteish Deshmukh, and later the two of them even shared a good laugh about it. Now, netizens are reacting to it as they find it quite shocking. Scroll ahead to check it out!

For the unversed, Vidya had worked in Sajid’s 2007 film Heyy Baby along with Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan and others in pivotal roles. The film also featured a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

Now coming back to the old video as it’s going viral after getting shared by a Reddit user, Vidya Balan can be heard asking Riteish Deshmukh who had appeared on a show hosted by Sajid Khan, “Everyone’s been asking me and I don’t know, are you single or are you not”, to that Riteish answered, “For you Darling, I’m always single”. It was at this moment when Sajid Khan interrupted and asked, “Were you ever in love with Vidya during the making of Heyy Baby?” And while it seemed Riteish feeling a bit uncomfortable, Sajid further pestered, “No because, I think Vidya ka aapke upar thoda bohot crush develop hua tha.”

When Riteish Deshmukh gave a disbelief reaction, Sajid Khan added, “Yeah, tabhi Vidya ka weight zyada tha toh jabhi gale lagti thi ‘crush’ kardeti thi” and then both of them shared a good laugh about it.

Here’s the video:

Now while we can understand it was quite a body-shaming comment, it seemed the actor and the director didn’t bother about it at all. Now netizens are reacting to the video. One wrote, “He’s such an a**hole.”

Another one penned, “Vidya was giving back-to-back terrific performances back then but industry and media was more focused on body shaming her and mocking her for her fashion sense. The sad part is it was very much normalized.”

One commented, “The fact that he himself had more fat on his body than Vidya and he managed to make fun of her. I don’t know who should’ve made fun of whom here.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Sajid Khan fat-shaming Vidya Balan publicly on national television? Let us know.

