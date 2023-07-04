Shah Rukh Khan Hurts His Nose After Meeting An Accident While Shooting For A Project, Undergoes Surgery

In a shocking turn of events, Shah Rukh Khan has met with an accident in the US. The superstar was shooting for one of his projects in Los Angeles when he hurt his nose and started to bleed. The superstar, who returned to movies with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan. A number of photos and BTS videos from the sets have already made its way to the web and it has only raised the anticipation.

Now a latest media report states that SRK was rushed to hospital when he hurt his nose. Later, his team was informed that the superstar must undergo an operation. However, the actor is back to Mumbai after the surgery and is on the road to recovery at his home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source close to Shah Rukh Khan revealed to ETimes, “SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, Jawan’s most-anticipated trailer, will be dropped soon online. Owing to the entire positive buzz around the film, fans are waiting with bated breath to see the first glimpses of the superstar. That apart, Shah Rukh Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline, where he’s paired opposite Taapsee Pannu.

Moreover, these two films, Shah Rukh Khan will reunite with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 where he will appear in a cameo appearance.

Get well soon, SRK!

Must Read: Ameesha Patel Recalls How Dating Vikram Bhatt Sabotaged Her Career In Bollywood: “They Feel If You’re Single Or Dating A Superstar…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News