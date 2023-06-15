Taapsee Pannu has made a name for herself in Bollywood despite not belonging to any camps or having a godfather in the industry. The actress, who recently completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry, has now opened up about the dark side of showbiz, the existence of camps in Bollywood and her experience dealing with it.

For those who don’t know, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently made shocking revelations about the dark side of showbiz. When asked if she faced something similar, the Shabaash Mithu actress – though refraining from nitpicking on someone else’s comments, asserted that she has always “maintained my own stand on it”.

Talking about the dark side of Bollywood, its biases and camps, Taapsee Pannu – in a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, said, “Yes, Bollywood camps isn’t something that people don’t know about. It’s been there since forever. It can be basis an actor’s friend circle, a certain agency or group that they’re a part of, and people’s loyalties differ based on that.”

Preferring not to hold grudges against the industry or blames it for being biased [towards outsiders], Taapsee Pannu continued, “Everyone should have the right to choose whosoever they want to work with, or have in their films. I can’t blame them for thinking about their own careers.” She further admitted that it’s a constant fight for an outsider like her to stay relevant. She further added she doesn’t let it make her a “bitter person” because she was always aware of the unfair nature of the industry.

The ‘Haseen Dillruba’ actress added, “I never came with a point of view that it’s going to be all fair in the film industry. I always knew it’s going to be biased. So why crib about it now? For me, rule of the game is that it’s going to be unfair. The tide is going to be against you most of the time. And if, after all that, you still decide to be a part of this industry, then it’s your choice, and you can’t complain about it later.”

Taapsee Pannu added, She explains, “Forget about this industry… I don’t know of any profession, apart from sports probably, where camp and favouritism does not exist, at least to some extent. The results are fair and square, and proportional to ones talent. It’s not dependent on luck.”

What do you think of Taapsee Pannu’s revelations? Let us know in the comments.

