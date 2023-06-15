Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most established actors in Bollywood who comes from a superstar lineage. He is the son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and is married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In a recent interview, the actor opened up on declining Aamir Khan led ‘Lagaan’ back in the day, not once or twice but a dozen times, while supporting his answer with The Godfather and Marlon Brando reference. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Abhishek is probably one of those actors who never shies away from expressing what’s on his mind and often troll the trolls on social media. We love how he’s so grounded and honest, coming from such a massive stardom family.

Now talking about Lagaan, in an interview with ETimes, Abhishek Bachchan addressed the news of him declining the Ashutosh Gowariker film and said, “I was convinced I was not right for the part. I was way too raw and young to shoulder a film as epic as Lagaan. Of course, I knew it was going to be huge. But I was just not ready to be a part of it.”

When asked if he would want to be a part of ‘Lagaan’ if it was offered to him now, Abhishek Bachchan replied, “I am glad Aamir did Lagaan. He brought so much magic and credibility to the project. Every film and role have their own destiny. Do you know how many actors were offered The Godfather before Marlon Brando? Why are we talking about this? It is embarrassing. I would rather talk about the films that I’ve done rather the ones I haven’t done.”

Meanwhile, Lagaan is one of the best films made in the history of Hindi cinema and was even nominated for Oscars in 2002 under ‘Best International Feature Film’.

What are your thoughts on Abhishek Bachchan rejecting an Aamir Khan led film back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

