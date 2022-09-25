The Indian women’s cricket team took on England yesterday (Saturday, September 24) at Lords and emerged victorious. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Team India defeated England by 16 runs in the last ODI giving India a 3-0 win in the match as well as the series. While this reason is enough to celebrate it’s Deepti Sharma Mankading Charlie Dean that has Twitterati going crazy.

For the unversed, in cricket, Mankading (named after Vinoo Mankad) is the informal name given to running out the non-striking batsman whilst he is backing up. While delivering one of the balls, Charlie left the crease before Deepti could deliver, leading to her dismissal. Seeing this, netizens remembered Tipu’s wicket falling in Aamir Khan-led Lagaan and have taken to social to talk about it. Read their reactions below.

Drawing comparisons between this mankading and a scene from the cricket game in Lagaan, one wrote, “Lagaan ke Tipu ka badla aakhir Deepti Sharma ne le Iiya #Deepthisharma #mankading” Another wrote, “Well done Deepti Sharma. That was for Tipu from Lagaan. #mankading #DeeptiSharma” Another joked, “Deepti Sharma ko teen goona lagaan nahin dena tha 🤣” Another – with a sense of humour added, “That boy who was runout in Lagaan, he is Deepti sharma’s uncle Revenge taken 😂😅” A fifth added, “Lol, that’s true. Lagaan was the first instance. They should at-least change the name to Tipu. Deepti Sharma tippued Charles Dean got a ring to it.”

Some more comments regarding this wicket fall read, “Deepti Sharma took revenge. Remember Lagaan. #ENGvIND” “Did Deepti Sharma watched Lagaan before mankading Charlie Dean?” “Deepti Sharma just did what Captain Russell’s team did to Tipu” and more. One even wrote, “Yeah she better watch lagaan film they also did the same thing on defending time…. At the same Deepti Sharma was correct….”

Well done Deepti Sharma. That was for Tipu from Lagaan. #mankading #DeeptiSharma — Kartik Mathur (@MrMathur93) September 25, 2022

Deepti Sharma ko teen goona lagaan nahin dena tha 🤣 https://t.co/SPLSOFrZpV — Alamgeer Shah (@iAlamgeer) September 25, 2022

That boy who was runout in Lagaan, he is Deepti sharma's uncle

Revenge taken 😂😅 — JK (@jam_the_jk) September 25, 2022

Lagaan ke Tipu ka badla aakhir Deepti Sharma ne le Iiya #Deepthisharma #mankading — CA Rajesh Iyer (@rajeshiyer05) September 25, 2022

Yeah she better watch lagaan film they also did the same thing on defending time….

At the same Deepti Sharma was correct…. — garv sahani (@garv_sahani) September 25, 2022

However, some weren’t happy. One, slamming Indian for supporting this run-out, commented, “Hypocrisy of Indians Same act which they were showing to be shame full in their movie “Lagaan” Now they are defending it This is lundians🇮�� typical behavior In movies they pretend to be kind In reality they are cruel Check it in KASHMIR“

Hypocrisy of Indians Same act which they were showing to be shame full in their movie

"Lagaan" Now they are defending it This is lundians🇮🇳 typical behavior

In movies they pretend to be kind In reality they are cruel

Check it in KASHMIR#DeeptiSharmapic.twitter.com/4Z3l7BPcRI — Imran Riaz khan new Account (@irksaiz) September 25, 2022

What are your thoughts on Deepti Sharma Mankading Charlie Dean? Let us know in the comments.

