It was yesterday that actress and BJP MP Hema Malini made an unexpected statement to film stars contesting elections. This happened when the veteran actress was asked about actor Kangana Ranaut’s rumoured political debut from Mathura – a constituency that Ms Malini represents, and she replied in Hindi saying “Tomorrow, Rakhi Sawant will also contest elections.”

Not one to stay out of the limelight if her name is mentioned anywhere, the Main Hoon Na actress has now shared a video reacting to the same. Dressed in a stylish red dress- that shows off her shoulders, scroll below to know all she had to say.

Reacting to Hema Malini’s statement that after Kangana Ranaut now Rakhi Sawant too will join politics, the former item girl said in Hindi, “Aaj mai itni khush hu. Actually yeh secret tha ki iss baar mai, 2022 (not 2022 but 2024) mein election ladne wali hu. Yeh joh Modiji aur humare Amit Shah ji hai, woh announce karne wale the… Par yeh mere sobhagya hai ki mere dil ke dream girl, meri sweetheart, meri Bollywood ki… Matlab Hema Maliniji – meri sweetheart, meri darling, unhone announce kar diya hai ki iss baar ke elections mai ladd rahi hu. (I am very happy. Actually, it was a secret that I will be contesting in the 2022 elections. This news Modiji and Amit Shahji were supposed to announce, but it is my good fortune that my ‘dream girl,’ my sweetheart, my… Hema Maliniji – my sweetheart, my darling announced it – that I will be contesting in the upcoming elections.)

Continuing further, Rakhi Sawant added, “Actually yeh Modiji aur Amitji kehne wale the – matlab mere baare me. But, chahiye Modiji ho, chahiye Hema Maliniji ho – ek hi baat hai. Aur I am Smiti Irani part 2. I’m so happy. Ab mai election ladungi, haa mai election ladungi. Aur aap sab mere saath denge na? Thankyou Hema Maliniji, aap ne mere liye itna aacha bayaan diya. Dhanyavad (Actually Modi and Amitji were supposed to speak about me but… Let it be Modiji or Hemaji – it’s the same thing.” She also added, “I’m going to become Smiti Irani part 2. I’m so happy that I will contest in the elections. Please support me. And Hema Maliniji thanks for talking about me.”

Check out the video here:

Commenting on the video, a few netizens commented, “Nooo neverrrr😮😮keh do ye jhuth h Rakhii..plzzzzz🙏,” “Aap Q jari ho politics me 😏😑aap ese hi ache ho rakhi ma’am ❣️ 🥰 🤗,” “Aab ghodon ke race mein ghadey bhi dodenge😂😂😂.” And lots more.

Do you think Rakhi Sawant should (once again) join politics? Let us know in the comments below.

