Kangana Ranaut, who never fails to share her opinion with the world and for what she also gets called motormouth of Bollywood, took another jibe at her nemesis Karan Johar and his backed film Brahmastra. Scroll below to read the war of words.

Advertisement

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is getting huge box office numbers and is seeing massive craze around it. However, in recent reports, we found out that the film has grossed 350 crores beating The Kashmir Files at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

Now, Kangana Ranaut reacted to it a day after The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri reacted. The Thalaivii actress took to her Instagram handle and shared Vivek’s tweet that read, “Hahahaha. I don’t know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles…with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones… Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks.” Atop it, she wrote, “The audacity to belittle The Kashmir Files, a film made on Hindu genocide (and) also trying to ride on its success. The Kashmir Files was made in ₹10 crore…and now, according to mafia minions, Karan Johar film has beaten it (The Kashmir Files) brutally… Karan Johar ji aap kya cheeze ho yaar.” She ended it with a laughing emoji.

Kangana Ranaut didn’t stop here. She shared another post about Brahmastra’s box office and post-pandemic verdict model. Calling out Karan Johar for creating new PR models, she wrote in her Instagram stories, “Post pandemic verdict model, especially invented for Karan Johar films… BTW (by the way) Thugs of Hindustan (2018) earned around ₹280 crore worldwide gross and its budget was also around ₹280 crore… Lekin (but) they didn’t spend on PR machinery. Nahi toh (otherwise) with the new KJo (Karan Johar) models, no film will ever flop #justsaying.”

Kangana Ranaut further shared more posts about Karan Johar and his PR strategies and Brahmastra beating box office numbers. Check out her other Instagram stories:

Well, Kangana Ranaut’s rage against Karan Johar might never end. What do you think? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: KRK Indirectly Accuses Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra Team Of Faking Box Office Collection: “Theatres Are Empty… Aliens Are Coming To Watch This Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram