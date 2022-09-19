Don is a movie franchise that we all love to watch. Be it Amitabh Bachchan’s version or Shah Rukh Khan’s. And since 2011, we have been waiting for Don 3 but the wait has been too long. A while back, reports were rife that Farhan Akhtar is coming back with Don 3 once again and we were too excited for it.

But at the same time, rumours were abuzz that SRK has declined the offer as he was not satisfied with the script. Now, as per recent media reports, Farhan had thought of Amitabh Bachchan’s Don character to incorporate in Don 3. Scroll below to read more about it.

As per a close source who told Bollywood Hungama, Farhan Akhtar had not only thought to give Amitabh Bachchan’s Don a space but he had also planned a Ranveer Singh cameo. Sounds exciting? Well, here’s what he said, “Farhan had an ambitious idea of getting Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan together in the third instalment. Interestingly, Bachchan saab was the lead in the original Don (1978). It had a different ending and showed the good-natured Vijay surviving and Don dying, while SRK’s version showed vice versa. Hence, it’s not clear whether or not Big B was supposed to play the role from the original version. However, Farhan definitely had thought of casting Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3.”

“And that’s not all. As per Farhan’s plot, Don 3 was also supposed to have a cameo by Ranveer Singh. He too was going to play Don. The idea was that SRK’s Don character would pass the baton to Ranveer’s Don character so that he can take on the iconic role in the future parts,” the source further added.

The source also mentioned that if the three of them join hands for Don 3 then it would surely make a ‘record-breaking opening’. Even though there’s no confirmation on the news, we can always hope that Farhan Akhtar comes up with a fresh idea to put in all these characters in a convincing way. Well, we can’t wait to see how it unfurls, what about you?

