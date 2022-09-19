Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the most popular and most-sought after stars in Bollywood at the moment. While his on-screen character continues winning hearts, it’s his off-screen personality that is even more beautiful and wholesome. The actor who is loved by people of all generations recently met a young fan at the airport and the video of the same is now going viral.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor recently attended an event in Rajasthan and while returning to Mumbai from it he was surrounded by several fans wanting to click pictures or get his autograph. Amongst them was a young fan whose scream on seeing the star tugged him (and our) heartstrings. The Shehzada actor’s gesture towards him now has fans comparing him to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Here’s what they said.

Commenting on Kartik Aaryan’s behaviour toward the kid, one netizen wrote, “Public ko bhi self-made actor ki kadar hoti hai..fir chahe vo fan chota bachha he kyu ni ho…!!” Another added, “Truly Kids Favourite” while a third commented, “Such cute moments” Calling him ‘Humble’ other netizens added, “The way he managed to meet him has my whole heart ❤️ Love you @kartikaaryan 🧿🥰😘” “True Superstar ❤️❤️❤️❤️” and more. One even wrote, “This is what makes him the real superstar. Always very decent to his fans. Not like @___aryan___ always in attitude and running away from fans. Its important to be grounded.”

A few netizens compared Kartik Aaryan’s down-to-earth attitude to that of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, “This reminds me of @sushantsinghrajput ❤️” Another called him a “sweetheart” while a third added, “After SSR Mr. Karan Johar & co. Is after Kartik Aaryan. Kartik you are our favourite.” One even commented, “This sweet incident reminded me of meeting actress Sulakshana Pundit ji in the 80s at Indore Airport in my childhood .”

Some more comments on this wholesome video of Kartik interacting with his young fan included “kitta ❤️jitoge….., ” “ shehzada of public love you sir for your always kind gesture” “King k bad bollywood k shazada agya h. Keep it up bro” Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has a plateful with a variety of films. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen alongside Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kartik as well as Freddy and Aashiqui 3.

Let us know what you think of Kartik Aaryan’s interaction with his young fan in the comments below.

