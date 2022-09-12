Hunterrr fame Gulshan Devaiah is currently basking in the glory of back-to-back successes. The actor is getting all the praises for his latest release Duranga, and now, he is gearing up for his next suspense thriller, Shiksha Mandal. However, amidst all these, Gulshan is cracking us up by sharing his desire to play the leading lady in Aashiqui 3. Scroll below to know from the actor’s mouth.

The heartwarming love saga Aashiqui is returning with its 3rd instalment, and Anurag Basu is going to direct it. Kartik Aaryan has been roped in to play the female lead. Speaking about the female lead, the makers are yet to choose who’ll be romancing Kartik in a threequel. Amid it, Gulshan comes up with a hilarious offer to the makers of playing a leading lady in the film.

In an interview with The Hindustan Times, speaking about Aashiqui 3, Gulshan Devaiah said, “The offer is still open. It is a serious offer. It will be really awesome, hum do bhai milke dhamaal karenge, bhadiya rahega (we brothers will rock, it will be amazing). Out-of-the-box casting, no one will see it coming and everyone will be thoroughly entertained. Maan nahi raha koi meri baat (no one is listening to me), I am ready. I am fine with playing a gay man but here I am offering myself to play a leading lady.”

Gulshan Devaiah further added that it will be quite challenging to be a female lady in Aashiqui 2 and shared, “Kartik is the leading man, Gulshan Devaiah should be his leading lady. Isn’t it a wonderful challenge? Being a straight guy, how do I convincingly play a pretty leading lady! It’s a joke. But if you think about it seriously, it’s a tough thing to pull off.”

Well, what do you think about it? Let us know!

