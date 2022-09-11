Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan recently attended the OTT Play Awards 2022 and were spotted sitting together. The former couple was once creating a lot of buzz over their alleged relationship. The two went from being friends to lovers and now exes. Their love story began on the Koffee With Karan couch.

It was Sara who expressed her wish to date the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor, and the rest is history. Shortly after that, the two also became co-stars after Imtiaz Ali roped the couple for Love Aaj Kal. However, they called it quits just after doing the movie.

But Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan fans are still not over them and would love seeing the two getting back together. Coming back to the point, recently, the former couple was seen sharing the same table at the OTT Play Awards 2022. Video of the same went viral in which both were seen chatting and smiling. It didn’t take much time for the fans to react.

Several of them hoped that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan would get back together, even if it was for a film. While others couldn’t stop swooning over them.

“They are soooo cute, we need them together in a film plssssss,” one fan said.

“My aashiqui 3 couples,” said another.

One fan jokes, “Kartik must b saying later ‘i don’t see anyone any woman but u Sara.'”

“They look super happy in each other’s company,” reacted another user.

A fifth user wrote, “They are made for each other.”

While talking about Sartik, previously, the two hit the headlines after Aaryan seemingly took a dig at Sara. The actor was asked about one thing we won’t do in a relationship, and to this, he replied that he won’t ever spread rumours or bad-mouth the ex.

This came after Sara Ali Khan’s recent appearance at Koffee With Karan season 7. The actress was asked by Karan Johar, “one reason why your ex is your ex” and she instantly responded, “because he’s (Kartik Aaryan) everyone’s ex.”

