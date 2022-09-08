A couple of days back, we saw the official announcement of Aashiqui 3. It came out of nowhere and netizens were left excited as Kartik Aaryan has been roped in to play a die-hard lover. Ever since the film has been made official, speculations about the female lead are doing rounds. The latest we hear is that Deepika Padukone is in consideration to romance Kartik in the film. Below is all you need to know.

As soon as the announcement was made, the reports started doing rounds stating various actresses’ names to be in the film. Out of the blue, Jennifer Winget’s name joined the list. Then some suggested Shraddha Kapoor being a part of a threequel, as she was loved and appreciated for Aashiqui 2. Even Samantha‘s name was doing rounds on social media.

Now, as per the report in Pinkvilla, not 1 or 2 but 3 names are being discussed to be in Aashiqui 3. Yes, the list includes name of Shraddha Kapoor as she was being discussed as an obvious choice. Another one is Kriti Sanon. But it’s the name of Deepika Padukone which has come as a shocker. As Aashiqui franchise has always seen some reasonable new faces, DP was nowhere in discussions, even in speculations.

Talking about Aashiqui 3 casting, the source shared, “As we speak, the team is in the process of locking the cast and also giving those final touches to the script. Music seating has also begun, as the idea is to create an album that’s remembered for ages to come by. Buzz is, the team is considering three names at the moment – Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor. It’s one of these three actresses who will be the Aashiqui leading lady with Kartik Aaryan.”

Let’s see who’ll be finalised as Aashiqui 3’s female lead. Till then, let’s keep having fun with such reports.

