Recently, the latest episode of Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff’s on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7 streamed on the OTT platform. Ever since its teaser was dropped on social media, it grabbed netizens’ attention for multiple reasons. Earlier, the host was trolled for sidelining and ignoring the actress. A netizen’s Tweet about the same was even liked by the actress’ mother. The episode was dropped in midnight of Thursday and it then began to make headlines for different reasons.

For the unversed, we recently told you that KJo revealed that he tried to set-up Tiger with Shanaya Kapoor, while stating that Kriti was chatting with Aditya Roy Kapur in a corner.

Now as the episode is out, netizens have once again slammed the host Karan Johar left right and centre for a shocking reason. A small portion from the latest episode hasn’t gone down well with netizens where the host was seen calling Alia Bhatt the best actor of the country while asked Kriti Sanon about being at that level. KJo is heard saying, “What about, envy or competition or jealousy sometimes with your contemporaries, like you know, is there that sense of like I need to do it and look beyond my shoulder and do better than her and do better than everybody and perform as an actor. Like there’s so much chatter about Alia being the best actor in the country, Is that an acceptance at your level or is it also driving you to kind of get there yourself.”

“I feel it drives me, it inspires me to do better when I see great work. I would love to have an opportunity like Gangubai. I feel like Mimi as an opportunity, when it came to me, it gave me that confidence to put in so much into that film. I feel like when I watch Alia Bhatt, or when I watch you know some amazing actors where their work inspires you and you’re like My god I need to get better at what I am doing. so that’s always there,” said Kriti Sanon in her reply.

A user posted the clip from the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 and captioned it, “Honestly i felt so awkward here i dont really pay heed to such things but this is so,” while bashed the host. Re-tweeting the same, a user wrote, “#AliaBhatt is a very good actress. Agreed. You can’t interview others this way. It’s a clear way to disrespect someone. Especially without a family backing. Alia ain’t the best actress in the country. Come to South India… You will see 100s better than her! #KoffeeWithKaran7” Watch the video below:

#AliaBhatt is a very good actress. Agreed. You can't interview others this way. It's a clear way to disrespect someone. Especially without a family backing. Alia ain't the best actress in the country. Come to South India… You will see 100s better than her !#KoffeeWithKaran7 https://t.co/VsSCXVHKx4 — Saikiran Kannan | 赛基兰坎南 (@saikirankannan) September 1, 2022

Another user say, “Hey karan its me…what makes u think that Aliya is best actress Gangubai might have been a better movie if some other actress had got d opportunity so stop promoting Aliya u like keep doing movies wid her n we will keep boycotting her very simple #KoffeeWithKaran7” other one added, “This goes to show #BoycottBollywood is actually valid. Otherwise how would other actors get a foothold. Self promotion is going to harm more than benefit. Alia is a decent actor but nowhere near the best. #KaranJohar certificate will work only on #CoffeeWithKaran not in theatres”

Hey karan its me…what makes u think that Aliya is best actress Gangubai might have been a better movie if some other actress had got d opportunity so stop promoting Aliya u like keep doing movies wid her n we will keep boycotting her very simple #KoffeeWithKaran7 — 𝕻𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖐𝖎 𝕾𝖔𝖒 🇮🇳 (@pinakisom) September 2, 2022

A Twitterati also said, “There’s no chatter in the country, it’s just you @karanjohar, your paid media and your nepo camp who says that. Kriti Sanon >>>> Alia, in terms of acting. Kriti Sanon >>>>>>>>> Alia, in terms of looks and beauty. Now just wait for Adipurush and then cry even more. Check out a few more comments below:

There's no chatter in the country, it's just you @karanjohar, your paid media and your nepo camp who says that. Kriti Sanon >>>> Alia, in terms of acting. Kriti Sanon >>>>>>>>> Alia, in terms of looks and beauty. Now just wait for Adipurush and then cry even more. — kd (@Devil194708) September 1, 2022

Why the hell he asks so weird questionss??? I mean why he has to mention anyone to make other person uncomfortable…. Although kriti handled it very well 🥵 — ♡︎ (@oojaanejaanna) September 1, 2022

Kriti put it so well..if she had gotten that opportunity, she would have performed well too! The problem is opportunities for self-made stars are not as much! That’s the difference and that’s unfair! — SSD (@SSDrules777) September 1, 2022

This goes to show #BoycottBollywood is actually valid. Otherwise how would other actors get a foothold. Self promotion is going to harm more than benefit. Alia is a decent actor but nowhere near the best. #KaranJohar certificate will work only on #CoffeeWithKaran not in theaters — BBfan (@BBfanflipper) September 1, 2022

@karanjohar Alia is not the best actor in the country, she is a good actress but unlike urs, our definition of the best actor is not limited to her. U shoving her down at our throats only makes her lose credibility for her actual hard work & talent. Please, stop. — Vishu (@rightoreasy) September 1, 2022

Well, there were just a few comments amongst many others that have been posted while slamming the host. What are your thoughts on the same?

