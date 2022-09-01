Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is now trending on the internet and for every right reason! In the recent Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan episode, Kriti Sanon and her Adipurush co-actor Prabhas’ small glimpse of camaraderie left their fans in awe. Why? Well, check below!

Koffee With Karan as we all know is a place where we get to witness and listen to all the saucy gossip of Tinseltown. While Karan Johar offered to match make Kriti Sanon with Aditya Roy Kapur, fans have some other desires!

In the last segment of the show, Kriti Sanon called her Adipurush co-star Prabhas who picked up the call within seconds to say, “Hey, Karan it’s me”. When he said that, Kriti responded with “You’re amazing, I’ll call you back after the show”, and that broke the internet as the netizens loved their dynamics and started lauding the next onscreen couple. They declared it to be the best moment of that episode.

While one wrote, “Super magestar like my darling #Prabhas lifting kriti call with in seconds that show how humble he is n he respect her n also care about eachother I can’t wait for #Adipursh movie gonaaa b blockbuster n can’t wait see their bond offscreen during promotion”, another penned, “Yohoooo my Barbie #KritiSanon called my favourite darling #Prabhas He lifted her call with in seconds My day made only good thing happend in #KoffeewithKaranSeason7”.

Super magestar like my darling #Prabhas lifting kriti call with in seconds that show how humble he is n he respect her n also care about eachother

I can’t wait for #Adipursh movie gonaaa b blockbuster n can’t wait see their bond offscreen during promotion https://t.co/D3oS25OwSQ — SANGEETHA (@mithun_dharmik) September 1, 2022

Yohoooo my Barbie #KritiSanon called my favourite darling #Prabhas

😎 He lifted her call with in seconds

My day made only good thing happend in #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 pic.twitter.com/O0RLc9FmB0 — SANGEETHA (@mithun_dharmik) September 1, 2022

One of the best moments this season was the conversation between #KritiSanon and #Prabhas god he’s so gentle 🥺🥺❤️❤️ #KoffeeWithKaranS7 #Adipurush — manu (@Itsmanvika_) August 31, 2022

For the unversed, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will be seen next together in the film Adipurush, and fans can’t wait to see them onscreen. Reportedly, Kriti will the role of Sita. Well, what are your thoughts about this? Let us know!

