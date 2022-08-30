Telugu superstar Prabhas, who turned a pan-India star following the Bahubaali release, enjoys a massive fan following. The superstar has a line-up of films and fans are eagerly waiting for his releases. One of his much-awaited films is a horror comedy that is tentatively titled Raja Deluxe.

Advertisement

The Telugu superstar will be collaborating with director Maruthi for the horror comedy. The film was launched a few days ago with a pooja ceremony. It is expected to go on floors sometime in November. Now the latest report has exciting news about the project.

Advertisement

As per an India Today report, pan-India star Prabhas is set to play two distinct roles in the flick Raja Deluxe. It will likely be a commercial entertainer with a funny plot. However, there’s no official announcement about the same.

Reportedly, Pelli SanidaD fame Sreeleela will be seen as one of the three female leads in the movie. Mehreen Prizada has been approached to play one of the leading ladies. Now fans are eagerly waiting to know the third female lead in the film.

Currently, Maruthi is shooting his next film Pakka Commercial starring Gopichand and Raashi Khanna. On the other hand, Prabhas is going through a busy phase too. He will be seen as Lord Ram in the mythological drama Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. A fan-made poster of him also went viral on social media. Along with him, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh will also be seen in the film.

The pan-India star is also collaborating with Prashanth Neel for Salaar, an actioner about a ‘violent man’. Shruti Haasan will be the female lead and the film marks her first collaboration with the star. He also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from this, Prabhas teams up with Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit and Siddharth Anand’s spy-thriller. So which one of the films are you excited about? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Liger: Distributor To Suffer A Loss Of At Least 50 Crores, Vijay Deverakonda & Puri Jagannadh’s Jana Gana Mana In Trouble Due To Financial Crisis?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram