Nagarjuna is among the top-ranking actors of Indian cinema who with his unique acting skills and film choices have impressed many. Over the years, the actor has worked in over 100 films, majorly in Telugu, along with a few Hindi and Tamil language films. Along with being a great actor, the superstar is also an amazing anchor, producer, and businessman. While the actor turns a year older today, let’s have a look at his humongous net worth and the assets he owns.

Interestingly, the actor kick-started his acting journey as a child artist and later he was part of films like Geethanjali, Siva, Annamayya, Jagadguru Adi Shankara, LOC Kargil, Annamayya Agni Varsha, and more projects.

Nagarjuna turns a year older today and even at this age, the actor looks much younger. The actor will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra and most recently the actor unveiled the first trailer of his action-packed film Ghost, where he’ll be sharing the screen space with Sonal Chauhan.

Net Worth and Salary

With all the hard work all these years, as per Asianet News, Nagarjuna has built an empire and you’ll be stunned to know that the actors have a towering net worth of Rs 950 crore. Other than films, the actor makes money through anchoring shows, and brand endorsements along with restaurant chains, real estate other businesses.

As per reports, the actor charges close to Rs 9 Crore for films, while he recently took Rs 2 Crore, to become the brand ambassador of a jewellery brand. Meanwhile, the actor also increased his Bigg Boss fees, earlier the actor used to take around Rs 12 Crore for the entire season, but for the upcoming season, he will be taking Rs 15 Crore as his remuneration.

House

Nagarjuna owns a lavish 4,000-square feet property in Hyderabad’s posh area, Jubilee Hills. Meanwhile, his bungalow is worth more than Rs 45 Crore.

Car Collection

With such humongous net worth, businesses, and amazing bungalows, the actor also has some of the swankiest cars parked in his garage, that includes, a BMW 7-Series worth Rs 1.5 Crore, Audi A7 for Rs 90 Lakh, and a BMW M6 that comes at a whopping price of Rs 1.75 Crore.

