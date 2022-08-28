Akkineni Nagarjuna, professionally known as Nagarjuna, is one of the most adored and respected actors in south cinema. While the actor is well known for his humbleness and respectful behaviour, there are times when the actor was roped into ugly controversies. Talking about the same, Nagarjuna once was booked for abusing a female journalist in an argument.

Nagarjuna started his career back in 1996, with the movie Vikram. The movie was directed by V. Madhusudhana Rao and starred him in the lead role. Well since then the actor went on to join the list of the most famous and celebrated south actors.

Coming back to his controversy, it was back on October 1st 2011, when Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, was booked for abusing a female journalist over an argument. It was noted that Y Sunita Chowdhary, a journalist, had filed a complaint against the actor at the Jubilee Hills Police. In the complaint, the journalists alleged that the actor used “filthy and vulgar” language against her and even went on to give death threats during his shoot of Damarukam back on 29th September 2011.

As per the police, it was noted that the actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and journalist Y Sunita Chowdhary, had an argument over an old matter and the latter visited the actor during his shoot. It was at this time when the actor allegedly abused her. As per Indian Express, the Jubilee Hills Inspector of Police K Narsing Rao said, “The actor has been booked under section 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 509 (word,gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC. We are investigating the case”.

Talking about the movie Damarukam, was released back on 23rd November 2012. The movie starred Nagarjuna alongside Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj, and P. Ravishankar. The movie was directed by Srinivasa Reddy.

What are your thoughts on Nagarjuna's argument with female journalist Y Sunita Chowdhary?

