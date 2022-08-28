It often happens that co-stars fall in love, date each other for a while and get married. And while we always talk about star’s love stories, there’s one love story in particular which is our favourite. He happens to be one of the biggest pan India actors right now and it’s none other than Yash. The KGF actor married her longtime girlfriend and actress Radhika Pandit and are living their fairytale life together but do you know, Pandit took six months to actually say ‘YES’ to the superstar when he proposed her for marriage. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The KGF star Yash and Radhika dated for five long years before finally tying the knot and five years down the line, the couple shares two kids together named Arya and Yatharv. They’re pretty popular on social media and enjoy a huge fan following on Instagram and often give a glimpse of their personal and professional lives there to their fans. Not to mention, they also tease their cute kids on Instagram and we absolutely adore Yash’s video with his kids.

Yash during an interview with Bangalore Times once revealed how he proposed to his wife Radhika Pandit and said, “I used to tell her that I’ve tried all that, but she doesn’t get the hint. I think she is a buddhu (stupid person). I still have her number stored as Buddhu on my phone. I was very sure of what was happening. I wanted to propose to her, but I wasn’t very confident. This was because I was scared, since we had been such good friends and I didn’t want to lose that, because it was special.”

“But, one Valentine’s Day, I decided that this was it ‘ I would propose to her and decided to find out where she was. I asked her where she was and she told me she was going to a Koramangala mall to watch a movie. I had this gut feeling that I should propose to her at this moment. I knew she was there, so I decided to go to the mall. I wanted to give her a special gift of all the things she liked. There were some readymade baskets of things, but they didn’t impress me. Hence, I began putting together all the things that she liked, like carnations, chocolates and soft toys,” Yash added.

But Radhika Pandit didn’t say ‘yes’ to Yash’s proposal and took six months to finally agree to marry him. She once in an interview with Times Of India said, “We’re both from the industry and we have seen drama on screen. But, this wasn’t anything like that. Yash asked me over the phone and that’s how it unfolded. I did take my time. I don’t even sign my films immediately and this was saying yes to marriage.”

Adding to this, the KGF actor said, “This is the only grouse she has, which is that I didn’t do the proposal in a dramatic way. But, a little known secret is that the proposal scene in Mr & Mrs Ramachari was a gift from my side to her.”

Aww, are these two absolute cuties!

What are your thoughts on Yash still having wife Radhika Pandit’s name saved as ‘Buddhu’ in his phone? Tell us in the comments below.

