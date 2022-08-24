Kamaal R Khan isn’t done bashing Bollywood. In fact, he has just begun now, amid the heated debate of Bollywood vs South. In the latest dig at the Hindi film industry, KRK has slammed Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu and others for flaunting their baby bumps in photoshoots, while praising the culture of the South stars including Yash and others.

The debate of Bollywood vs South has become quite toxic now with fans from both sides making some nasty remarks and trolling. Such toxic things are just getting elevated with people like Kamaal making unnecessary and negative comparisons. In the latest Twitter post, the self-proclaimed critic shared a picture showing the difference between the culture of Bollywood and South stars.

KRK shared a collage in which on one side, we can see Bipasha Basu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Konkana Sen Sharma flaunting their semi n*de baby bumps in the photo shoot. On the other side, we can see stars like Yash and Allu Arjun along with their wives dressed in traditional wear. Kamaal has taken a dig at Bollywood people by calling them ‘Gutterwood’.

Have a look at the picture below:

This is the difference between Shameless People and cultured family people. pic.twitter.com/yrIFWlebSJ — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 24, 2022

It’s senseless to even compare the two as the images on both sides belong to altogether different occasions. But it’s KRK being himself!

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, KRK shared his opinion on the Khans of Bollywood – Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He wrote, “All Khan actors fans must understand that now khan actor film can not work in India. Because these all khan actors are old, Ghamandi and know nothing about good, bad script. They believe that only Karan Johar n Adi Chopra can make a hit film. Therefore they all shud retire now.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

