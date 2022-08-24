Iconic host Karan Johar is known for manifesting many Bollywood love stories on the couch of Koffee With Karan. Some are married or dating, and others are still figuring out their status. Well, in the eighth episode of season 7, the manifestation king strikes again after his episode with Sidharth Malhotra. Are you still guessing the guests for this week? The wait is finally over as show debutant and the exceptionally talented star Kiara Advani, along with versatile actor Shahid Kapoor, grace the couch in the eighth episode.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With sizzling conversations around love, family, marriage and Bollywood grandeur, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor bring their honest, candid side to the couch. In an interesting Bingo game, Kiara is seen revealing why she b*tchslapped Shahid Kapoor in her head. “It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene,” she revealed.

Karan Johar immediately validates her decision to b*tchslap Shahid Kapoor and says, “ If I were made to wait for 8 hours for a discussion on shoes, I would b*tchslap too.”

Stay tuned and watch Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with newer segments and the all-time favourite rapid fire – bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will be available to all platform subscribers. For fans in the U.S., KWK will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Stream Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan Season 7 (before they turn into headlines) every Thursday at 12 midnight exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan Could Take Home A Salary Of Whopping 80 Crores For Vikram Vedha But Here’s The Real Twist!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram