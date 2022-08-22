One of Bollywood’s most loved couples Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has been in the headlines ever since the duo made some confessions on Karan Johar-hosted chat show Koffee With Karan season 7. Fans have been excited over their confessions.

Soon after this, the couple was spotted outside the Dharma office, giving rise to speculations about a reunion for the Shershaah team. Now the latest report has found out some exciting details about it. Scroll down to know more.

As per the Pinkvilla report, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks to reunite on a romantic comedy to be produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions. A source said, “The yet untitled rom-com will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The filmmaker had a detailed meeting with Sid and Kiara recently, and the duo has agreed in principle to be a part of Shashank’s rom-com. The paperwork is still remaining, but if all goes as planned, the film will go on floors by the end of this year.”

Interestingly, the rom-com falls in the space of Shashank’s Dulhania series. As a matter of fact, the filmmaker was toying with this idea to complete the Dulhania trilogy. Unfortunately, things did not materialize. Following this he moved to helm Dhadak with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead.

Previous reports also claimed that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani uniting for a film titled Adal Badal. However, the film is far away from going on the floors. The report further cited the source as saying, “The Shashank film is different from Adal Badal. While Sunir Kheterpal has locked a script, acquired the rights, and registered a title, he is yet to find a director. The things on that film will proceed only once team Adal Badal has a director on board.”

Shashank Khaitan recently announced Screw Dheela with Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna. His next directorial, Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani will soon be released on OTT. Now fans of Sid and Kiara will have to wait for a few more days for more details regarding their film.

